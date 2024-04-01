Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $101.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.60. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.