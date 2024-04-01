Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $445.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

