PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

