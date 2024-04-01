Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.96 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

