Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 840 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chemed by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $98,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $71,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $47,655,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $641.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $614.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $577.80. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

