Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,476 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 610.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 915,857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $221,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

