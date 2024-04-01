Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,637,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $429.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

