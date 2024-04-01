Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $178.24 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $130.64 and a 52-week high of $179.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.90.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares in the company, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

