Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $180.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

