Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $129.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

