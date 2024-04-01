Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,938 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 546,200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

