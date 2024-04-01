Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 45,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,884,000 after acquiring an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $224.82 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $180.54 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

