Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 656 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Up 0.9 %

HSBC stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.