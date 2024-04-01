Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $164.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

