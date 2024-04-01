Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.