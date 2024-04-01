Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $300.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average is $286.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

