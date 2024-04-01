Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,693 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in Quanta Services by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $260.52 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

