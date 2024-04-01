Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,477,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,009,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $12,765,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $11,752,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

