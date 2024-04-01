Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,026 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

