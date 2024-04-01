Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $260.65 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $367.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.