Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $121.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.40.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

