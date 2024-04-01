Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

