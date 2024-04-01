Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.