Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 180.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $683,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 553,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $250.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

View Our Latest Report on Danaher

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.