Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $247.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.