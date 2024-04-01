Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.40 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

