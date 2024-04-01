Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $199.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Insider Activity

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

