Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $111.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

