Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000.

BATS:VSGX opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

