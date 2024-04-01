Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,771 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

