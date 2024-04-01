Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 154.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.14 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

