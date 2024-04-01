Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $2,892,398.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,001 shares of company stock valued at $72,551,374. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

