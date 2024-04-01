Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.50% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2,932.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.