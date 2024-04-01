Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $98,687,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $248.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

