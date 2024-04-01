Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 182,778 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,778 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

