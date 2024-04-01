Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,865 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CubeSmart by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 113,571 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CubeSmart by 95.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 112.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

