Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31,720 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,720 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $164.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

