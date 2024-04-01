Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $262.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.43 and its 200 day moving average is $232.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

