Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $162.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.