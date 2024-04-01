Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $345.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.98 and a 1 year high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

