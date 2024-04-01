Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $135.06 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.