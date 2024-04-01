Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $445.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

