Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$22.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$16.70 on Friday. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.67 and a one year high of C$28.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.97 million, a P/E ratio of -55.67, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$119.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.07 million. Park Lawn had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.0907903 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.33%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

