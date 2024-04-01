Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 152 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $721.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $666.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.9 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.20.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

