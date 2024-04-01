Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 283,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 105,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,465.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $45.79 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

