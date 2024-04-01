Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

