Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $313,000 Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $297,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

