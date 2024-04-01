Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $66.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

