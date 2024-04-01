Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

