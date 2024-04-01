Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $128,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $39,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

